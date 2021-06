COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Circleville Police Department is looking for a 77-year old man who may be in danger.

They say John (“Jack”) A. Townsend left his Circleville home on his way to Georgia and was spotted Wednesday morning in the Columbus area, possibly Gahanna or Reynoldsburg.

Jack Townsend is believed to be driving a silver 2015 Lexus RX350 with Georgia license plate number CIS4833.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Circleville Police at 740-474-8888.