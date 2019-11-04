Circleville officer honored for saving teen’s life during homecoming dance

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A sergeant with the Circleville Police Department was honored with a life saving award for helping a student in cardiac arrest.

A girl, 14, fell into cardiac arrest during the Circleville High School homecoming dance, becoming unresponsive on the dance floor.

Circleville Police Sgt. Matthew Hafey immediately started CPR, then used an Automatic Electronic Defibrillator (AED), which brought the girl’s heart back.

Later, doctors said the girl suffered from an unknown heart defect from birth that her family was not aware of.

Since the night of the dance, the girl has had surgery on her heart and the doctors were able to repair the defect. She is expected to make a full recovery.

Doctors said Hafey’s actions with immediate CPR and the immediate use of the AED prevented any further heart or brain damage.