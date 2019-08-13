Circleville officer hailed as hero after rescuing residents from house fire

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Despite his colleagues hailing him as a hero, Circleville Police Officer Andrew Baitzel, a former Marine, says he was just doing his job when he woke up residents that were sound asleep inside a house close to catching fire Tuesday morning.

Officer Baitzel was the first responder on the scene of a reported garage fire on Pontious Lane. When he arrived, he saw the breezeway between the garage and home engulfed in flames, with the entire yard filled with smoke. Baitzel knocked, finally waking the residents sleeping inside. He then entered the home to help all occupants escape safely from the fire,

Officials believe if Baitzel had not woken the occupants, they might have died from smoke inhalation. No one was injured.

The home sustained significant damage. The cause is still under investigation. Around the same time that the garage caught fire, a power pole in Circleville was struck by lightning and the transformer caught fire.