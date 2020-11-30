Circleville man killed in Union Township crash

Local News

by: NBC4 Staff

Ohio State Highway Patrol, OSHP

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and troopers are investigating after a single-vehicle crash in Union Township Sunday evening.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, just before 8 p.m. Sunday, a 1994 Dodge Ram driven by a 23-year-old Lancaster man was driving southbound on State Route 37 when pedestrian Jeffrey Parker, 64, from Circleville, attempted to cross the roadway outside of a crosswalk and was struck.

Parker was pronounced dead on the scene by the Licking County Coroner’s Office. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

OSP says that alcohol is not considered to be a factor and that the crash remains under investigation.

