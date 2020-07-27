Circleville man facing child pornography charges

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Circleville man is facing child pornography charges after being arrested Monday.

Stephen C. Tobin, of East Franklin Street, Circleville, has been charged with pandering sexually oriented materials involving a minor, a fourth-degree felony.

The Circleville Police Department said it received multiple tips from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children indicating that sexual abuse material was being downloaded and shared at an East Franklin Street home.

Circleville Police said Tobin was the homeowner of the address in question.

Further charges are expected, police said.