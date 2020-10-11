Circleville man dies after forklift accident in quarry

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Circleville man died today after a forklift accident at a quarry.

The man, 61-year-old Roy E. Dingus Jr., was pronounced dead at 1520 Island Road, Circleville, at about 5:40 p.m., according to a release from the Pickaway County Sheriff.

Pickaway dispatchers received a call today at about 5:00 p.m. from a person who said that a man was trapped under a forklift in a quarry.

When Cpl Brooke Cano and Deputy Lance Canterbury arrived at the quarry where the equipment was, they couldn’t see the victim.

Divers, fire, and EMS arrived to help, and at 5:40 p.m. they found Mr. Dingus. Coroner Dr. John Ellis pronounced him dead soon afterwards, the release said.

“The Sheriff and his office would like to thank the Pickaway Township Fire, Circleville Fire, Jackson Township Fire, Pleasant Township Fire, Harrison Township Fire, and Fairfield dive member Doug Hyland for their assistance at the scene,” the release concluded.