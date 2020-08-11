Circleville man charged with rape in juvenile sexual assault case

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH)– A Circleville man has been charged with rape among other counts after police say he was targeting victims under the guise of operating a Christian outreach ministry for the homeless.

The Circleville Police Department says they served a warrant and arrested 56-year old Hank O. Stapelton Monday at a home in the 500 block of East Franklin Street in Circleville.

CPD says they received information concerning multiple sexual assaults of juveniles by Stapelton, and while investigating, additional possible victims were located.

During Stapelton’s arrest, police say multiple items of evidence were seized.

Stapelton has been charged with one count of Felony 1 Rape and two counts Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles. Additional charges are expected, pending electronic forensics, police say.

Circleville Police believe there could be more victims and are asking for them or any witnesses to come forward to speak with them.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Computer Crimes Unit assisted in the investigation.