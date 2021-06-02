Circleville man charged after fight leads to man’s death

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 24-year-old man is facing charges after a fight Saturday night led to the death of another man.

John Hayes, of Circleville, was in Athens County Common Pleas Court Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter, a third-degree felony, and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.

According to police, the fight between Hayes and Ivan Johnson, 24, of Logan, started on Court Street around 2 a.m. Saturday, then moved to a nearby parking lot between Lucky’s Tavern and Attractions Salon which involved several people.

The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office said Hayes allegedly punched Johnson, who was trying to back away from the fight. Johnson fell and hit his head, and was unconscious when he was taken to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital, later being taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Hayes was released on $10,000 bond with a 10 percent posting allowance. He is required to wear an ankle monitor.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Athens Police at 740-592-3313.