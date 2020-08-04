Circleville man arrested after shooting

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH)– A Circleville man has been charged in connection to a Monday night shooting.

The Circleville Police Department says they responded to a shooting in the 300 block of East Mound St. around 9 p.m. where a victim had been grazed by a bullet or fragments of a bullet. Police say the victim said they were shot by 59-year-old Greg Walker after an argument and a fight.

Walker was arrested and police say after obtaining a search warrant for his home, they found a gun box, shell casings and box of 9 mm ammunition. After investigating police say also found a 9 mm handgun that had been hidden in a towel inside a small shed in the parking lot of Sutherlands home improvement store in Circleville.

Walker was charged with Felonious Assault, Weapons Under Disability, Tampering with Evidence, Using Weapons While Intoxicated and Discharging a Firearm on or near a Prohibited Premises.