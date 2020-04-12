Circleville holds car cruise event to offer community moment to normalcy

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The streets of Circleville were filled with cars of all types Saturday afternoon as drivers took to the roads for a cruising event.

Classic cars, sports cars, big trucks, a Batmobile, and just normal everyday vehicles took part.

Spectators either stayed in the cars parked along the street or if they were outside, practiced social distancing.

About half way through the event, the Ohio State Police showed up to keep the traffic moving.

“We are happy that this event will allow people to get out and get some fresh air,” the Circleville Police wrote before the event. “We realize the stay at home order has been stressful on not only our community but the nation as a whole. We will weather this storm and emerge stronger than before.”