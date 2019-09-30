Circleville family escapes freak accident when storm blows trampoline onto windshield

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — High winds sent a trampoline smashing head on into a car with a woman, her husband and 1-year-old daughter inside Sunday.

The woman said they couldn’t see anything and still managed to pull off the road safely.

Those winds rolled through Pickaway County, pushing a lot of debris and trash.

Katie Hedges was on the road when those winds threw the trampoline into her car, smashing her windshield.

Hedges said she can laugh at the incident now, but in the moment, she said their lives were in danger.

“It’s kind of funny now, but it wasn’t funny then and it could have been a lot worse,” she said.

All Hedges wanted was a regular, peaceful Sunday out with her husband and daughter.

It started off like that, of course, but quickly changed heading up State Route 188.

Enroute to pick up my Tahoe from the body shop and this happens! 😂A flying trampoline went under our car! Big thanks… Posted by Katie Logan Hedges on Sunday, September 29, 2019

“All of a sudden, the weather completely turned, the sky got dark, it poured down rain,” Hedges said. “We immediately saw fence panel fly across the road. And immediately we saw this huge trampoline coming from someone’s yard.”

“I immediately yelled and my husband said, ‘What,’ and I said, ‘There’s a trampoline.’ Just as soon as he said that, it bashed into our car.”

The trampoline covered the windshield, but somehow, they were able to pull off to the side of the road.

Hedges said she’s grateful no one was hurt, and thanked first responders on social media for helping her when she needed it most.

“The reason why we posted it was because we had such a good experience with the fire department and police department who came out immediately and helped us,” she said.