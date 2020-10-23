Circleville fairgrounds preparing for Trump rally Saturday

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Excitement is growing in Circleville for President Donald Trump’s rally Saturday afternoon.

In a normal year, the Circleville Pumpkin Show would be taking place at the fairgrounds this weekend. However, that was cancelled due to the pandemic, leaving the fairgrounds open for the rally.

On Friday afternoon, food trucks were at the fairgrounds for a drive-thru pumpkin display, with vendors selling Trump 2020 gear joining them, but both groups cleared out as security arrived to start setting up the stage.

Residents said despite record-breaking COVID-19 case numbers and a potentially large crowd, they’re not worried about the rally becoming a “super-spreader” event.

“It could be, but I believe that the media maybe exaggerates that a little bit,” said Circleville resident Karen Noecker. “I obviously wear my mask and I would hope that others would, too, but I don’t know. I think it’s up to every individual to take care of themselves and make their own choices on whether they wear a mask or not.”

The president is expected to speak at the Pickaway County Fairgrounds Saturday at 4 p.m., with doors opening at 1 p.m.