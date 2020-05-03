Circleville cruising event used to raise food, funds for local pantries

Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 19,335 cases, 1,021 deaths
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Circleville man is bringing an older tradition back to try and help the community.

He organized a cruise night through town Saturday called Take Back The Strip.

Organizers say about 2,000 cars cruised around town with many families watching from their porches or yards.

Jeff Coleman said cruising had been a tradition in town but hadn’t happened in many years.

He wanted to bring it back. 

Police posted rules for the event and monitored as cars drove around. 

Last month, people drove around and were encouraged to support local restaurants.

Saturday, the Take Back The Strip event was used as a food drive for local food pantries. 

“This community wants to help and wants to give back and we just found a way that lets them have a good time and give back to the community,” Coleman said.

Coleman says the event ended up collecting about 100 boxes of food and at least a few hundred dollars in donations.

