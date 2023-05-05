COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Restaurants across central Ohio are offering specials on Friday in celebration of Cinco de Mayo, marking Mexico’s victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Find a spot near you offering deals below.

Budd Dairy Food Hall

The food hall is hosting El Mercadito, a collection of small Latine artists and businesses, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, along with tequila specials all day. Learn more here.

Cazuela’s Grill

House pitchers are $19, flavored pitchers are $20 and buckets of beer are $20 for Cinco de Mayo. Cazuela’s Grill operates restaurants in Reynoldsburg, the Short North and near the Ohio State University, view them all here.

(Adobe Stock)

Chile Verde

With a new patio open in time for Cinco de Mayo, Chile Verde at 1522 Gemini Pl. is offering a special spicy mango margarita, a teremana margarita and $2 off house gold pitchers. The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, learn more here.

Chuy’s

The restaurant is celebrating with all day happy hour on Cinco de Mayo. Customers can upgrade to a grande margarita for $2 and $1 floaters. Chuy’s at 4154 Seward St. is offering $5 chips and dip from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, learn more here.

Condado Tacos

Espolòn Blanco tequila shots are available all day on Friday, with a chance to win free tacos. All locations across central Ohio have happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m., view them all here.

(Adobe Stock)

El Segundo Mexican Kitchen

Espolòn Blanco tequila shots and tacos are $4, hot chicken tacos are $5 and ranch waters are $5 for Cinco de Mayo. The restaurant at 698 N. High St. is open from 3 to 11 p.m. with happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m., learn more here.

EL Vaquero

Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2023, El Vaquero is hosting an all-day happy hour on Cinco de Mayo with $4.25 Mexican beer and a special menu. All 12 locations across central Ohio are open 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, view them here.

Fronteras

The restaurant at 6608 E. Broad St. is hosting a daytime fiesta with a DJ from 4 p.m. to midnight. Learn more here.

(Adobe Stock)

Los Guachos Taqueria

All locations are offering a two-for-one tacos al pastor special, churros for $1.99, draft beers, chips, salsa and guacamole for half off. Los Guachos operates restaurants in Dublin, Gahanna, Whitehall and in Columbus, view them all here.

On the Border

Customers can order $6 margaritas on Friday with endless chips and salsas. On the Border at 4175 Morse Crossing is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., learn more here.