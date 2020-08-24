Church sets up learning centers to assist students with education

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–Many students don’t have access to adequate internet, a place to focus or know where there next meal. Columbus Dream Center is listening to the needs of the community and is stepping in to help where it can.

“This is an amazing way to support the families and support the schools too,” said the Outreach Pastor at Rocky City Church Nick Eckhart.



With support from Columbus City Schools, they are transforming churches, business, and organizations into what are being calling learning extension centers.

“Each of those sections of time will include learning, a meal, tutoring, technology support on site and we have partnerships with a local counseling agency,” explained Rock City Church Pastor Gerald Murphy.



Murphy explained this model will help students, parents, and educators.

“We have a certain portion of the day for elementary students and a certain portion for middle and high school,” he said.



All of the students will be socially distanced in each room. They will wear masks and temperatures will be taken. The Dream Center is partnering with 20 other locations to hold these learning extension centers right now and expect to add more when they see what the need is.

“There’s also a training for the volunteers and we’ll have a paid staff member at every location who will also be trained,” said Ekhart.



They hope they can provide a space space for students to learn and receive a meal while surrounded with people who can support them during this unprecedented time.

“We’re working almost around the clock on this effort and it’s taking a lot of people to come together to work hard but it’s all worth it,” he said.

The learning centers will open when Columbus City Schools start. There is a waiting list, and they are encouraging students to apply.

You can find out information about volunteering, offering spaces for learning, and how to apply here: https://www.forcolumbusstudents.com/about