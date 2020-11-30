Church collecting gift cards to give to every Ohio teen in foster care this holiday season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– A local church is stepping up to make sure teenagers in need are not overlooked this holiday season.

In 2019, One Church had a goal of gifting at least one $25 gift card to every teenager in foster care in Franklin County. They exceeded that goal and were able to give three to all 775 of them. For 2020, they are expanding their efforts. They called foster agencies in all of Ohio’s 88 counties and learned there are around 5,300 teenagers in foster care in the state.

“We want to get each one of those 5,300 teens a gift card, a $25 gift card,” said One Church administrator Dionna Carter.

Carter explained they’ve partnering with around 30 other churches and organizations across the state to collect gift cards to places teens like: Amazon, Target, fast food restaurants, etc.

“Typically during Christmas time foster teens tend to be left out of the mix. A lot of times donors want to come in and buy gifts and toys for the little kids… but once you’re a teenager you weren’t really interested in toys anymore,” said One Church administrator Dionna Carter. “So we decided we were going to help [the teens] out.”

One Church is collecting gift cards at their Gahanna (817 N. Hamilton Rd.) and Northwest Columbus (1290 Old Henderson Rd.) church services as well as online now through Dec. 13.