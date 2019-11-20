Church collecting gift cards for teens in foster care this holiday season

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– A local church is stepping up to make sure teenagers in need are not overlooked this holiday season.

There are roughly 775 teenagers in foster care in Franklin County. The parishioners of One Church want to put at least one $25 gift card in the hands of every single one of them.

“There are a lot of people who want to buy toys and have fun shopping for little kids, but a lot of times teenagers get left out,” said administrator Dionna Carter.

They’ve partnered with Franklin County Children’s Services, and will be collecting Amazon, Target, fast food restaurants, among others retailers teens like at both their Gahanna (817 N. Hamilton Rd.) and Northwest Columbus (1290 Old Henderson Rd.) church services.

They will do so starting this Saturday November 23 through December 15. The Gahanna church has services Saturdays at 6:00 p.m. and Sundays at 8:30, 10, and 11:30 a.m. The Northwest Columbus church as service at 10 a.m. on Sundays.

“This is still a crucial age [and] a lot of times these teenagers removed from their parents for one reason or another, and they don’t have that support, so they going through these difficult situations and don’t have the parental guidance that they need,” said Carter. “We want them to know that ‘you don’t become less important just because you’re getting older.’”

One Church will also include handwritten cards with notes for these teens along with the gift cards. They invite the public to help them write those cards on November 23 and December 15th.

Questions?

Email obv@one.church or CLICK HERE for more information.