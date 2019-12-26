Christmas wish comes true: Police recover man’s stolen work truck

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus man’s Christmas wish has come true. Last week Jeff Mabrey filed a police report after he woke up Friday morning and his truck was gone. A pile of glass was left in his driveway were the truck is usually parked.

“Why me, why be a thief anyhow?” he asked.

He works for a towing company doing smaller jobs on cars. His truck is his personal car and work car. So without it, he wasn’t working and was relying on neighbors to go places. Sunday morning police knocked on his door. The truck had been found.

“I got part of my wish,” Mabrey said. “Got my truck back and I was able to do things.”

The truck was damaged though. There’s a large dent on the passenger’s side, a decal was painted over on the back, and one of the windows was smashed out. But it’s still driveable and Mabrey said that’s most important right now. His tools were also taken but people have given him some so he can get back on his feet.

“I’ve got enough stuff that I can go back to work tonight,” he said.

2019 has been a challenging a year for him. In July, his wife died and more recently he’s had the truck troubles. He hopes getting the truck back is a sign of good things to come in 2020.

“Things are going up, see if we can make next year a better year,” he said.