Christmas eve store hours for last-minute shoppers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Several stores around Columbus are giving very-lat-minute shoppers a chance to get that perfect gift or the one item they forgot for Christmas dinner.
Below are the Christmas Eve hours for many popular retailers.
Apple – 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Banana Republic – 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Easton and Tuttle Crossing), 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Polaris)
Bed, Bath and Beyond – 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. (most locations), 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Grove City)
Best Buy – 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Big Lots – 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Costco – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Dollar Tree – 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. (select stores)
GameStop – 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. (most locations), 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Polaris)
Gap – 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Easton), 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Polaris)
Giant Eagle – Open until 6 p.m.
Ikea – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
JCPenney – 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Kohl’s – Open until 6 p.m.
Kroger – Customers are urged to call store for hours.
Lowe’s – 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Macy’s – 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Marc’s – Open until 6 p.m.
Meijer – Open until 7 p.m.
Nordstrom – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Old Navy – Varies
REI – 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sam’s Club – 10 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Target – 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. (most locations)
Trader Joe’s – Open until 6 p.m.
Von Maur – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Walmart – Open until 6 p.m.
Whole Foods – 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.