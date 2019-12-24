Christmas eve store hours for last-minute shoppers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Several stores around Columbus are giving very-lat-minute shoppers a chance to get that perfect gift or the one item they forgot for Christmas dinner.

Below are the Christmas Eve hours for many popular retailers.

Apple – 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Banana Republic – 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Easton and Tuttle Crossing), 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Polaris)

Bed, Bath and Beyond – 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. (most locations), 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Grove City)

Best Buy – 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Big Lots – 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Costco – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Dollar Tree – 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. (select stores)

GameStop – 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. (most locations), 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Polaris)

Gap – 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Easton), 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Polaris)

Giant Eagle – Open until 6 p.m.

Ikea – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

JCPenney – 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Kohl’s – Open until 6 p.m.

Kroger – Customers are urged to call store for hours.

Lowe’s – 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Macy’s – 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Marc’s – Open until 6 p.m.

Meijer – Open until 7 p.m.

Nordstrom – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Old Navy – Varies

REI – 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sam’s Club – 10 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Target – 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. (most locations)

Trader Joe’s – Open until 6 p.m.

Von Maur – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Walmart – Open until 6 p.m.

Whole Foods – 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.