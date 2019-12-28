Christmas Day sting leads to arrest of man driving homicide victim’s truck in Pickaway Co.

ASHVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The discovery of a dead man on a residential driveway on Christmas Day has led to the arrest of a suspect on drug charges who was allegedly driving the victim’s vehicle at the time of his arrest.

According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas Michael Buechler, 33, of Cedarwood Drive, Columbus, was discovered dead by a family Christmas evening at approximately 4:15 p.m. at their home on Winchester Road in Ashville.

The family returned to their home and discovered two dogs roaming their property. As they were tending to the dogs, they found Buechler’s body.

According to the sheriff’s department, Buechler suffered from multiple injuries.

Investigators discovered the dogs belonged to Buechler, but could not locate his vehicle.

After an autopsy declared Buechler’s death a homicide, the sheriff’s office issued an alert for Buechler’s vehicle.

The vehicle was spotted by an Ashville Police officer at approximately 9 p.m., who turned his cruiser around to check the vehicle for a headlight violation. When the officer found the vehicle, it was parked on Bortz Street, but there was no sign of the driver.

Half an hour later, Pickaway County Sheriff Robert B. Radcliff and Ashville Police Chief Jeff George decided to conduct surveillance on the vehicle, waiting for the driver to return. The surveillance lasted through the night.

At approximately 5 a.m., the driver, identified by police at Bobby Lee Bear White, 42, of Canal Winchester, returned to the vehicle and drove off.

Ashville Police and Pickaway County Sheriff’s deputies stopped the vehicle near Ashville Pike and Miller Road.

White was arrested and charged with possession of drugs, schedule I and II, and trafficking in drugs, schedule I and II. White is being held in the Pickaway County Jail.

White remains a person of interest in Buechler’s death, according to the sheriff’s office.

The case remains under investigation.