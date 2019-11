COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Country singer Chris Stapleton will be coming to Columbus in 2020 as part of his “All-American Road Show” tour.

The tour stop is scheduled to take place at the Schottenstein Center on April 23, 2020.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 13 at 10am.

Tickets will be available on ticketmaster.com, livenation.com and at the venue box office.