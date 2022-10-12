You can watch an earlier report in the video player above.

CARROLL, Ohio (WCMH) – A federal lawsuit has now taken aim Wednesday at the Bloom-Carroll Local School District’s athletic director and superintendent as well as the Ohio Department of Education, all in connection to a criminal sexual battery case against the suspended sports staff member.

Chad E. Little, 45, faces four felony counts of sexual battery against a student, Fairfield County Common Pleas Court records show. The incidents, in that case, spanned between March 1, 2018 and Sept. 30, 2020. However, the lawsuit — filed in the U.S. District Court of Southern Ohio by lawyers representing a former student claiming abuse by Little — claimed his conduct spanned years before and after, and now accused the athletic director of violating that student’s civil rights.

While the student identified herself in this lawsuit, NBC4 does not name victims of sexual abuse.

The lawsuit’s complaint document extensively details accusations against Little, saying that he engaged in “aggressive grooming” of the student he coached in the 2017-2018 school year. This included private calls and texts, which Little previously faced punishment for with past students, according to his personnel record. This went a step further in March 2018 when Little initiated physical contact with the student on a bus coming back from a game, which coincides with the time period listed in Little’s criminal case.

Little’s texts to the student turned sexual after this incident, the lawsuit said. The athletic director also began sexually abusing the student, who was a minor at the time, on school property, in Little’s office after games and at Little’s home. The assaults included choking, hitting and restraint. Further, the lawsuit listed Little as making pressuring comments to the student to keep them from telling anyone, including “I will go to jail,” and “I will lose my kids,” as the abuse went on.

The other defendants in this lawsuit are named for not taking appropriate action in response to what the lawsuit claims was a well-documented history of misconduct by Little during his time as athletic director for Bloom-Carroll Local School District. Specifically, the lawsuit targeted these people and groups:

Bloom-Carroll Local School District

BCLSD Board of Education

Shawn Haughn, the superintendent

Nathan Conrad, the principal of Bloom-Carroll High School

Jan Wisecarver, the vice principal of BCHS

Cynthia Freeman, the district’s Title IX Coordinator

The Ohio Department of Education

The lawsuit listed past complaints against Little involving interactions with students against Little from 2013 through 2021, and the district staff’s alleged responses. Despite Little receiving a warning in 2013 that his coaching contract would not be renewed if he was found texting students privately again, that never happened when future complaints surfaced. Little’s personnel record indicated the district’s internal investigations confirmed he repeated texting with another student in 2019, but Superintendent Shawn Haughn instead gave him reading and written essay assignments.

Little just renewed his three-year contract as athletic director in May for a $112,881 salary, but Haughn suspended him after Little was criminally charged with sexual battery. Haughn has responded to NBC4’s request for comment about the lawsuit as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. However, a criminal defense attorney representing Little did respond.

“We have not been served with a copy of the complaint,” said Brad Koffel, of Koffel | Brininger | Nesbitt.

Leeseberg Tuttle, the same law firm that filed civil suits against Dr. William Husel, represents the student as the plaintiff in the federal lawsuit. The group is seeking compensatory damages to be determined by a jury, punitive damages and attorney fees from the defendants for the following 10 civil charges:

Violation of Title IX (All defendants)

42 U.S.C. § 1983 (Haughn, Little, Conrad, Wisecarver and Freeman) – This charge alleges the school supervisory staff were “uniquely aware” of Little’s conduct and turned a “blind eye” to complaints against him.

42 U.S.C. § 1983 (District and Board) – This charge alleges the district and school board established a policy or custom of “allowing sexual harassment, sexual grooming, sexual abuse and misconduct.”

42 U.S.C. § 1983 (Ohio Department of Education) – This charge alleges ODE’s investigation into complaints about Little’s conduct with students was “woefully inadequate,” resulting in inadequate discipline against the athletic director.

Civil assault and battery – Childhood sexual abuse (Little)

Damages for criminal act (Little)

Negligence (All defendants except ODE)

Intentional infliction of emotional distress (All defendants except ODE)

Negligent infliction of emotional distress (All defendants except ODE)

Wanton or reckless conduct (Haughn, Little, Conrad, Wisecarver and Freeman)