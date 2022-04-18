CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 44-year-old from Mansfield died Monday morning after a three-vehicle crash in Chillicothe, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say that the crash occurred just before 10:00am on US-23 where Jaclyn Stinek lost control of her car and struck a guardrail off the right side of the road.

After Stinek’s car hit the guardrail, it spun back onto the road and went under a trailer attached to a commercial truck, per OSHP.

Troopers say the truck and Stinek’s car then went into the median off the left side of the road while a third car was struck by flying debris.

Stinek was pronounced dead at the scene and five others, including an infant, were treated for their injuries at various hospitals, per OSHP.

Patrol states that the crash continues to be investigated and that alcohol impairment is not a contributing factor.