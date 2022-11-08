CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – A Chillicothe woman is dead after a two-car crash in Chillicothe Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened on U.S. 23 and Blackwater Road at approximately 4:48 p.m.

According to OSHP, a 2012 Toyota Camry, driven by a 56-year-old Upper Arlington man, was driving north on U.S. 23 when it hit a 1996 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck driven by Angela Letsche, 67, of Chillicothe. OSHP said Letsche failed to stop at a stop sign on Blackwater Road.

Letsche was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

In addition to the OSHP, Union Township Fire and EMS and Green Township Fire and EMS assisted at the scene.