CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Snow cleanup continued across central Ohio Monday as many areas outside Columbus deal with higher snow totals.

One of those communities is Chillicothe, with reports showing the area got anywhere from five to seven and a half inches of snow. As of Tuesday night, Ross County was still under a Level 2 Snow Emergency.

Walking around downtown Chillicothe, some businesses have shoveled out from the weekend storm, adding to big piles of snow that the city’s mayor said will eventually be cleared.

“I saw it raining first and then it started snowing and I was, like, ‘Oh, man. Here we go,’” said Chillicothe resident Joe Palmer.

Some of the snow Palmer shoveled ended up going onto a pile for his son to sled on.

“As soon as it gets like this, this is exactly where he goes,” he said. “He stays out here until I have to drag him inside.”

Kristina Davis’ children also enjoyed the snow, spending part of their day sledding.

“They layered up and were ready to go, so here we are,” Davis said.

But the latest blast of winter weather was not all fun and games. Palmer had to leave home before 6 a.m. Monday. He found the roads were not in bad shape, due in part to Chillicothe’s plow drivers.

“Our main goal is getting the main roads and the hills especially passable,” said Chillicothe Mayor Luke Feeney. “We’ve got quite a few hills in town, so we start there.”

Feeney said he knows there is still work to be done on side streets, but many main roads in the city are down to the pavement. However, some parking spots downtown are still covered and there are big piles of snow.

Feeney said dump trucks are often called in to help clear those piles.

“Even though at the height of it, we’ve got five or six trucks out and people really working hard to make the roads passable first,” he said. “The work doesn’t end for, sometimes, a week or two after the big snowfall.”

Feeney said crews will continue working overnight into Tuesday to hit those roads that are still in need of clearing.