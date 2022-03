CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have died after a fire in Chillicothe Tuesday morning, according to the Chillicothe Police Department.

Both the Chillicothe police and fire departments went to 85 Ewing St. on a report of a structure fire close to 1:15am where two people were found dead.

No information on the cause of the fire or information on the victims is known at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.