CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been placed in the Ross County Jail after being arrested during a drug bust on Monday in Chillicothe.

The Chillicothe Police Department states that SWAT officers went to a house on East 7th Street to execute a search warrant related to drug possession. When police entered the house, they saw three children inside and later found 80 grams of fentanyl and five grams each of crack cocaine and meth.

As officers continued its search to a bedroom, they found a blender with fentanyl inside that one of the suspects admitted to police was used to “cut” the drugs. The bedroom belonged to Andy and Chelsea Weaver, who were arrested and charged with three counts of child endangerment.

SWAT officers found another man, Mark Melott, hiding in a bathroom and arrested him for possession of drugs, per police. All three could face additional charges as the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations conducts its testing on the seized substances.