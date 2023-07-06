CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Chillicothe police are looking for a suspect in a Wednesday shooting that left one man dead.

At 2:08 p.m. officers went to a home near the intersection of East Hickory Street and East 4th Street after getting a report of shots fired and a person seen on the ground. When they arrived, they found Joseph Pollock, 30, suffering from a gunshot wound in front of the home. The Chillicothe Fire Department treated his injuries at the scene and later took him to a local emergency room, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators also received a description of a possible suspect, who they later found driving a motorcycle. Officers chased after them, but the suspect was able to get away.

The Chillicothe Police Department did not release any other details regarding the suspect as of Thursday, but did ask anyone with information on the shooting to call its detectives at 740-773-1191. Police also said they planned to increase patrols in the area of the shooting to