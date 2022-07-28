CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have arrested four boys accused of driving off with a stolen car in Chillicothe.

Around 7 a.m. Thursday, a caller alerted Chillicothe police officers to a car theft in the Vine Street area, and an hour later, the car’s owner spotted the vehicle near Riverside and Sugar streets, according to the Chillicothe Police Department. Officers found the car abandoned at the floodwall on North Poplar Street, where a passerby reportedly told police that four boys ran from the car.

The four juveniles were eventually found in a wooded area near the floodwall and later taken into custody. It is unclear what type of car was stolen, but Chillicothe police said central Ohio is experiencing a “rash” of car thefts targeting Kias and Hyundais.

The boys’ arrests comes days after two 14-year-old boys died in Columbus after driving 80 mph in a stolen car that crashed and flipped several times.

Columbus Division of Police Chief Elaine Bryant and Commander Duane Mabry spoke about the surge in stolen cars Monday, saying that nearly 6,000 cars have been stolen in Columbus in 2022, with 40% of those cars being Kias and Hyundais.