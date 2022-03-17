CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — People in the Chillicothe area may hear sonic booms Thursday while fighter jets conduct maintenance flights.

A release from the 180th Fighter Wing of the Ohio National Guard says F-16s will be conducting functional check flights, which will have the fighter jets reaching supersonic speeds.

People living in the Chillicothe area could hear sonic booms while the jets conduct their flights.

According to the 180th Fighter Wing, the functional check flights are usually conducted at altitudes above 30,000 feet and away from densely populated areas, but residents may still hear sonic booms.

The flights are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Thursday.