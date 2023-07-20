CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Thursday afternoon shooting east of Chillicothe left one man hospitalized and led to deputies briefly surrounding a home, according to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 3:30 p.m., authorities went to the 3800 block of Dry Run Road after getting a report someone had shot a man. The sheriff’s office said it found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene, and an ambulance took him to Adena Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Responding deputies discovered that the suspect in the shooting was at a home neighboring where the victim was, and set up a perimeter. After surrounding the residence for 15 minutes, William M. Harman Jr. walked out and deputies arrested him, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies took Harman Jr. to the Ross County Jail, and the sheriff’s office handed the investigation to its detective bureau to look into the incident further.