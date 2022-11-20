CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — The American Red Cross will hold two blood drives this week to honor a Ross County sheriff’s deputy who was shot in the line of duty.

After Sgt. Eric Kocheran suffered a serious gunshot wound to the chest during a shootout with a suspect on Thursday, the South Central Ohio Chapter of the Red Cross announced it will host two blood drives in Chillicothe this week “to help collect blood in the name of Sergeant Kocheran,” the blood supplier said in a Sunday news release.

“Sergeant Kocheran is receiving the best care in the state by being with us at Grant Medical Center, and we are happy to continue to help in any way we can,” OhioHealth spokeswoman Teratia Welch said. “We encourage all members of the community, as well as employees from OhioHealth and other medical facilities to take time and donate blood this week.”

Around 5 p.m. on Thursday, 42-year-old Nicholas Mitchell approached Kocheran at a law enforcement center in Chillicothe. The two briefly exchanged dialogue, and Mitchell began to shoot Kocheran, striking him in the chest.

Kocheran exchanged gunfire, and at least eight shots ran out in the body camera audio obtained by NBC4.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said Mitchell had died of his injuries, while Kocheran remains at Grant Medical Center in Columbus in “serious condition.”

Both blood drives will be held at the Red Cross South Central Ohio Chapter office at 181 N. Bridge St. in Chillicothe, according to the release. Blood donors can schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org on Monday, Nov. 21 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. or on Friday, Nov. 25 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.