Police: Girl, 14, missing from Chillicothe may be in Columbus area

Chillicothe

by: NBC4 Staff

Chillicothe police say this photo best represents the current appearance of 14-year-old Abbigail Campbell.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Chillicothe are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.

According to police, Abbigail Campbell was last seen wearing jeans with holes in them. They believe she could possibly be in the Chillicothe or Columbus areas.

Addressing concerns about the photo being circulated, police say it bests portrays her current appearance.

Police ask anyone with information about her whereabouts to call 740-773-1191 or email the investigating officer at traevon.williams@chillicotheoh.gov.

