CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A person is dead after a fire in Chillicothe, Monday morning.

According to the Chillicothe Police Department, just after 9 a.m., firefighters were called to 268 S. Hickory Street on the report of a structure fire.

Police say one person was pronounced dead after the fire.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called to the scene, and the fire remains under investigation.