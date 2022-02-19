WARNING: Some might find photo below disturbing.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ross County Humane Society (RCHS) reported they are in possession of four dogs that were abandoned in poor condition and confirmed that multiple animal abuse related charges have been filed.

The society wrote on its Facebook page that on Feb. 16, a citizen contacted the Ross County Dog Warden’s office regarding dogs that were abandoned inside a former Watt Street Feed and Watt Street Grooming and Pet Services building.

Photo courtesy of Ross County Humane Society

The dog warden found four dogs in the building on a floor covered in feces, dog fur, and debris with no evidence of water or food for the dogs locked inside.

Among the four dogs were a five-year-old Border Collie and three-year-old Great Pyrenees who were transported to North Fork Animal Clinic with RCHS reporting that both dogs were “extremely dehydrated and emaciated.”

The Great Pyrenees was treated for an eight-inch open wound on its hip.

RCHS said the Border Collie’s microchip data was scanned which allowed them to locate a previous owner.

The previous owner said she gave the dog to Cathy Cobb, former owner of the closed Watt Street Feed and Watt Street Grooming and Pet Services to treat the Border Collie for skin issues over a year ago.

Cobb is now being charged with multiple animal abuse related charges including:

2 counts of serious harm to a companion animal

4 counts of abandonment

4 counts of cruelty to animals

4 counts of failure to license

No further information is known at this time.