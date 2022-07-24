CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — The human remains found last week in Chillicothe have been identified as those of a missing 48-year-old man.

According to the Chillicothe Police Department, the body of Larry David Davis Jr. was discovered in a tote late Tuesday, July 19, behind 70 North Popular Street.

The body was identified by the Ross County Coroner’s Office, police said.

Police are continuing to investigate the cause and manner of Davis’ death.

Davis was reported missing on March 4, with police saying their last contact with Davis was a report of a suspicious person near the city’s floodwall at approximately 4 p.m. that day.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Chillicothe Police Department at 740-773-1191.