CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man’s death is not being treated as suspicious after his body was found on a log Sunday near the Scioto River.

Joseph Like, 53, died near North Bridge Street. He was found by three people who thought at first he was injured.

According to the report by Chillicothe police, an officer drove to a welfare check in the area of Riverside Street and North Bridge Street. There he found a man “who stated that there was an older white male down by the river and he thinks that he is hurt.”

When the officer got to the log, he found a woman who said the man was cold and had no pulse. The Ross County coroner’s office responded to the scene.

“A search of the area around the subject was performed and no drug paraphernalia was located,” the police report said. “The subject’s wallet was located on top of the levee by the trail leading to the subject.”

Police said on Thursday they were waiting for the results of a toxicology report, but they do not consider Like’s death to be suspicious.