CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is in critical condition after crashing his car head-on with another vehicle Friday night in Chillicothe, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP states that at around 8:00 p.m., a man driving a Subaru was going north on State Route 159 and was about to make a left turn. As he was turning left, patrol says he failed to yield and crashed into a Dodge going south on SR-159 head-on.

According to OSHP, the man driving the Subaru was flown to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

The driver of the Dodge was treated at the scene of the crash while a passenger was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.