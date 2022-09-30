CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Police arrested a man on Friday who they said called in a bomb threat at a Chillicothe courthouse to get his girlfriend out of court earlier this week.

Police responded to the Chillicothe Municipal Courthouse around 12:45 p.m. on Sept. 26 after a man had called and said there were two bombs in the building, according to the Chillicothe Police Department. Police evacuated and searched the building, but no bombs were found.

After investigating, police tracked down Danny Hughes, 53, who admitted to making the called and said he was trying to get his girlfriend out of court that day. Hughes was arrested and charged with terroristic threats, inducing panic and an unrelated protection order violation. He was taken to Ross County Jail.