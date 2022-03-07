CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they said was last seen Sunday afternoon.

Myron Lambert, 75, may have a possible medical emergency.

Myron was last seen Sunday at approximately 4 p.m. on Western Avenue in Chillicothe.

He may be driving a red Dodge Dakota pick-up truck with license plate EDD5401 and an Ohio State decal in the back window.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 740-773-1186 or Chillicothe Police at 740-773-1191.