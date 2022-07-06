CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Tuesday shooting in which a 22-year-old man was killed in Chillicothe.

Just before 8:00 p.m., the Chillicothe Police Department told the RCSO they were at a home on Clay Street with Thomas Lancaster, who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said they believed Lancaster was shot on the east side of Ross County outside the city limits. He was taken to Adena Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No further information is known at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 740-773-1185.