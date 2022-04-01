CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for information and tips from the public on a Chillicothe fire that left a 10-year-old boy and his aunt dead.

Heidi Proehl and her nephew, Shane Lane Jr., were sleeping in a loft above a detached garage at 85 Ewing Street when the fire started in the early morning of March 29. Both were later found dead.

Josh Hobbs, Fire & Explosion Investigation Bureau Chief with the State Fire Marshal said any information could be helpful to the investigation.

“Many investigations have been helped by somebody sharing what they saw; even the smallest details can be just what our investigators need,” he said.

Investigators want to talk to anyone who saw the fire before the police and fire department arrived on scene, and are interested in any photos or videos taken before or during the fire. This includes home security or doorbell cameras as well as witnesses on the scene.

Anyone who has information, photos, or videos around the time of fire can contact the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728 or the Chillicothe Police Department Detective Bureau 740-773-1191.