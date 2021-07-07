Iconic Chillicothe restaurant reinstalls refurbished sign at new location

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH)–A restaurant’s sign in Ross County came down during the height of the pandemic when the business relocated.

Since then, the historic sign was refurbished and the bright red circular sign was installed.

“To Chillicothe, that sign is an icon,” said Sumburger owner Bill Righter. “When I took it down I made up my mind to restore it, fix it up, whatever it needed, and reinstall it on our west side location.”

Known for the food, you can find the who’s who of the county eating at the diner.

“It’s been a tradition in Ross County. Sumburger has been here forever,” said Ross County Sheriff Jordan Lavender, Jr. “The food’s great.”

The welding of the sign outside took place in the summer heat. Inside, the air conditioning cooled the customers while the cooks flipped the burgers to serve hot.

“Whenever you pass the sign you knew that you were hungry,” said Sheriff Lavender while laughing. “I have to have a Sumburger.”

People have supported the business since 1953. That is when Governor Frank John Lausche was in office for his second term.

“They want Sumburger to stay in Chillicothe,” said Righter. “I’ve said for years, I don’t own Sumburger. Chillicothians own Sumburger.”

The customers like the environment and feel supporting a local business is important.

“I’m glad it’s going up over here,” Righter said. “Even if the restaurant wouldn’t survive, I’ve got a landlord over here that I know. At my age, if I’m not around, that he’s a younger man, that that sign is here to stay.”

Staring at the sign while the installation took place, Righter said, “To me, that’s more exciting than a new automobile, but that’s me.”

You can access the hours of operation and the menu by visiting the restaurant’s website at http://www.sumburger.com/.