CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is dead after police said he was shot in Chillicothe.

According to the Chillicothe Police Department, Jennoro Juan Elmore Jr., 23, was found Tuesday afternoon on North Plaza Boulevard suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

Police said the suspect, Marvan Woodfork Sr., was seen running from the scene. Officers set up a perimeter around the area where Woodfork was last seen. He was found in a wooded area west of the Bridge Street bridge near the Scioto River.

Police are continuing to investigate.