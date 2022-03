CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Police in Chillicothe area investigating a shooting that sent a female to the hospital.

According to the Chillicothe Police Department, around 11:22 p.m., Tuesday, officers were called to N. Sugar Street on the report of a burglary.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a female suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to an area hospital and later transported to a Columbus hospital in critical condition.

Police continue to investigate.