CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement agencies are asking for help in identifying a dead body found behind a Hobby Lobby location in Chillicothe.

Chillicothe police said that officers discovered a body in an abandoned homeless encampment behind a Hobby Lobby store on Thursday, April 14 on the 1000 block of North Bridge Street.

Police and the Ross County Coroner’s Office encourage anyone with information pertaining to the dead body to call 740-775-7464 or email rosscountycoroner@rosscountyohio.gov or christopher.fyffe@chillicotheoh.gov.