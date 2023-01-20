CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ross County prosecutor said a Chillicothe man was indicted on two counts of murder stemming from a fatal shooting last week.

A Ross County grand jury returned an indictment charging Marvan Woodfork Sr. with two counts of murder in connection with the death of Jennoro Elmore Jr.

On Jan. 10, Chillicothe police responded to reports of gunfire and found Elmore at the North Plaza Boulevard suffering from a gunshot wound. Elmore was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Witnesses reported that they saw Woodfork running from the scene, and he was found in a wooded area west of the Bridge Street bridge near the Scioto River.

Woodfork was also charged with two counts of having weapons while under disability, both third-degree felonies, in relation to an incident that occurred on Dec. 30.