CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Route 23 in Ross County Wednesday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said the crash happened at approximately 12:36 p.m. near mile post 2 along U.S. 23 southbound.

Zane Hilton, 29, was driving a 2000 Dodge Ram when he drove the truck across the emergency lane and off the left side of the road. The truck hit a culvert, a guardrail, and an embankment.

Hilton was pronounced dead at the scene.

OSHP is investigating the crash. No cause has been released.

Assisting troopers at the scene were the Franklin Township Fire Department, the Huntington Township Fire Department, and the Ross County Coroner’s Office.