CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 53-year-old man in Chillicothe has been arrested after he admitted to making a fake bomb threat to a courthouse to get his girlfriend out of a hearing, per police.

According to the Chillicothe Police Department, a call was received to the Municipal courthouse on Sept. 26 around 12:45 p.m. with a man claiming two bombs were in the building.

After the courthouse was fully evacuated, no bombs were found. Police say detectives on Friday were able to locate the man who made the call: 53-year-old Danny Hughes.

When confronted by police, Hughes admitted to making the foe bomb threat as a means to get his girlfriend out of a court hearing that day, per Chillicothe authorities. CPD say Hughes has been arrested and charged with making terroristic threats, inducing panic, and a protection order violation unrelated to the fake threat.

According to Ross County jail records, Hughes’ cash surety bond was set at $20,000 for the charge of making a terroristic threat.