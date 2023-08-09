CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – A Chillicothe doctor repeatedly accused of sexual misconduct has been fired.

This comes nearly six months after an NBC4 Investigates report, detailing those allegations at Adena Regional Medical Center.

Two former employees brought the allegations of inappropriate touching and comments to NBC4 in February, along with copies of sexual text messages they say came from that doctor.

The women also filed reports with the Ross County Sheriff’s Office.

NBC4 is not reporting the doctor’s name because he has not been charged with a crime and he still has his medical license.

According to an internal memo dated Aug. 8, Adena executives announced that the doctor “has been terminated from the organization.”

Adena’s executives declined to discuss the firing with NBC4, but CEO Jeff Graham addressed the misconduct claims and confirmed an investigation was underway during an interview in February.

“Any time there’s any kind of allegation of any sort—whether it’s sexual harassment, or any type of thing that involves people– we take it very seriously,” Graham said.

Graham wouldn’t go into detail on any specific investigation at the time.

A hospital spokesman could not comment on any specific reasons behind the doctor’s firing, but pointed NBC4 to an Adena webpage with a statement addressing his termination.

“We follow closely strict policies and procedures to ensure the safety of our patients and caregivers and investigate any claims that indicate a violation of the code of conduct,” the statement read.

Adena said it’s contacting that doctor’s patients to make sure they don’t miss out on the care they need.